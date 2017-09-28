Astros' Josh Reddick: Held out again Thursday
Reddick (back) will remain on the bench for Thursday's game against Boston, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Although manager A.J. Hinch stated that Reddick would likely be able to return to the lineup for Thursday's series opener, the outfielder will occupy a spot on the bench for a fourth straight game while recovering from a back injury. With right-hander Doug Fister taking the mound for the Red Sox on Friday, Reddick could slide back into the starting nine if he's feeling up to par.
