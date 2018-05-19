Astros' Josh Reddick: Held out Saturday
Reddick is not in the lineup against the Indians on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Reddick will miss a second straight game due to left leg irritation as Tony Kemp draws a start in center field in his absence. Consider Reddick day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Benched versus lefty Sunday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Bats ninth Friday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting versus southpaw Tuesday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Out vs. lefty Tuesday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits bench versus lefty Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart