Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits bench versus lefty Monday
Reddick is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reddick has just four hits in the past seven games, but three of them are homers. Nonetheless, he'll head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Los Angeles starter Tyler Skaggs. Jake Marisnick will enter the lineup to replace him.
