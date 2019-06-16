Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits eighth homer

Reddick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 32-year-old hasn't hit as well in May and June as he did in April, but he does have three long balls already this month. That's the same amount he had in the entire first month. Reddick is batting .300 with 18 extra-base hits, including eight home runs, 25 RBI, 30 runs and four stolen bases in 237 at-bats this season.