Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits fourth home run

Reddick went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored Thursday against the Mariners.

Though Reddick's home run was inconsequential to the outcome of the game -- the Astros were up 7-2 in the ninth inning at the time -- it is noteworthy that it came off left-handed pitcher Wade LeBlanc. Reddick has struggled mightily against left-handed pitching, posting just a .599 OPS over the past three seasons. His early season splits suggest that hasn't changed, but he remains a strong hitter against right-handed pitching. As a result, he should continue to see at-bats consistently when the Astros face right-handers and will be an asset in the counting stat categories.