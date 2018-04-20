Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits fourth home run
Reddick went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored Thursday against the Mariners.
Though Reddick's home run was inconsequential to the outcome of the game -- the Astros were up 7-2 in the ninth inning at the time -- it is noteworthy that it came off left-handed pitcher Wade LeBlanc. Reddick has struggled mightily against left-handed pitching, posting just a .599 OPS over the past three seasons. His early season splits suggest that hasn't changed, but he remains a strong hitter against right-handed pitching. As a result, he should continue to see at-bats consistently when the Astros face right-handers and will be an asset in the counting stat categories.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...