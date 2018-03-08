Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits out of two-hole Wednesday
Reddick went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's game against the Marlins and is 5-for-16 through six spring games.
Reddick started in right field and later played center while batting second, safely ensconced between George Springer and Jose Altuve. He had his most plate appearances in 2017 out of the two-hole, which proved to be a sweet spot for Reddick, who had a career-high .847 OPS. When he wasn't hitting second, Reddick was hitting third, between Altuve and Carlos Correa. He'll get pitches to hit and an opportunity to prove last year's above-average .339 BABIP wasn't merely a fluke, but the product of an optimal spot in the lineup.
