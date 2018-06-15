Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits safely in fourth straight
Reddick went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's 7-3 win over Oakland.
It was another banner day for the Houston bats, which battered the Athletics' starters for 27 hits, 19 runs and just two strikeouts in 11.1 innings. Reddick was part of the mix, going 5-for-14 with three runs and a walk in the series. His hot start to the season has faded, as Reddick is hitting just .214 with no home runs and a .265 slugging percentage over his last 31 games, but he's on an upswing, having hit safely in four straight contests (6-for-18).
