Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits second HR of week

Reddick went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 14-0 win over the Dodgers.

Reddick blasted his second home run of the week and fourth over the past 14 games to go along with 11 RBI during that span. The homer off left-hander Zack Rosscup was Reddick's sixth blast off a southpaw. He's traditionally had trouble against left-handers, but Reddick has an .844 OPS against them since joining the Astros in 2017.