Astros' Josh Reddick: Holds on to starting spot

Reddick is the projected starter in right field, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick appears to have held onto the job that's been his the past three years in Houston, but his hold will be subject to change. Prospect Kyle Tucker could wrest the job from the Reddick, if the veteran fails to hit consistently, and playing time between the two will be fluid throughout the season. The 33-year-old Reddick, who had just one hit in 20 spring at-bats, will not have the luxury of slumps like that once the regular season kicks off.

