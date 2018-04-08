Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers against Padres
Reddick went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs to help the Astros to a 4-1 win over the Padres on Sunday.
Reddick kept on rolling with the multi-hit effort, getting his third home run of the season with the sixth-inning blast off Tyson Ross. He's red-hot right now, with nine hits in his last 19 at-bats since starting the season 0-for-7 to bring his slash line for the year up to .346/.452/.692 and he should continue to see plenty of opportunities to keep producing runs hitting in Houston's explosive lineup.
