Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers and drives in three

Reddick went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Reddick's blast was his 11th of the season, and provided some much needed insurance as the two-run shot put Houston ahead by three in the ninth inning. Following a strong June, the 31-year-old has cooled off a bit of late. He took an 0-for-15 stretch in Tuesday's contest and ends July with just a .229/.281/.458 slash line in the month.