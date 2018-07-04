Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers, doubles Tuesday

Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Reddick had a stretch of 15 games without an extra-base hit, but four of his last eight hits have gone for multiple bases. He's started nine of the last 10 games, hitting .361 with a .906 OPS during that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories