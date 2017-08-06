Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers in loss to Jays
Reddick went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Saturday's loss to Toronto.
The veteran continues to post solid cross-category fantasy numbers and is now up to a .311/.357/.500 slash line, 11 homers, 55 RBI, seven stolen bases and 63 runs for the campaign. He's locked into the top of Houston's potent lineup and projects to remain a rock-solid asset in the majority of settings.
