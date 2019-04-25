Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers in multi-hit game

Reddick went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Minnesota.

Reddick put a cap on this game with a two-run shot in the eighth inning, giving him four consecutive mutli-hit games during a seven-game hitting streak. He's hitting .536/.567/.893 with three home runs, six RBI and nine runs scored during the streak. The Astros have a pair of elite-prospect outfielders in the minors -- Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker -- that are expected to hit Houston at some point this season, but as long as Reddick is swinging a productive bat, there isn't an immediate need.