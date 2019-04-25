Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers in multi-hit game
Reddick went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Minnesota.
Reddick put a cap on this game with a two-run shot in the eighth inning, giving him four consecutive mutli-hit games during a seven-game hitting streak. He's hitting .536/.567/.893 with three home runs, six RBI and nine runs scored during the streak. The Astros have a pair of elite-prospect outfielders in the minors -- Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker -- that are expected to hit Houston at some point this season, but as long as Reddick is swinging a productive bat, there isn't an immediate need.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...