Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers in second straight game

Reddick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 win over Seattle.

Reddick made a second straight start in center field for the injured George Springer (concussion) and went yard for a second straight game. Prior to these last two contests, Reddick had gone 49 games without a home run. With top prospect Kyle Tucker up, it will be interesting to see if Reddick maintains his role as the everyday right fielder when Springer returns. He has performed well of late, going 13-for-31 with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI over the last 10 games, following a nearly two-month stretch in which he batted .175 (.442 OPS) over 39 games.

