Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers in win

Reddick went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Despite having a largely disappointing season as evidenced by his .239 average, Reddick has shown some power of late by mashing four homers in his last nine games (all of the solo variety). Reddick will continue to see regular at-bats against righties in the final weekend of the season.

