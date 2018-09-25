Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers Monday

Reddick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

Reddick swatted his 16th homer in the second inning, the second blast of a back-to-back set along with catcher Brian McCann. He has three homers in the last seven games after going 21 games without a long ball.

