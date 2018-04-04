Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers twice against Orioles

Reddick went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Houston's 10-6 victory over the Orioles on Tuesday.

After starting the season 0-for-7, Reddick has three hits in his last six at-bats, including Tuesday's explosion that saw him drive in six of Houston's 10 runs with his pair of homers. While he may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking about the Astros' juggernaut offense, Reddick was a solid contributor for the World Series champs last year with a .314/.363/.484 line in 477 at-bats and he showed he's still packing some pop with Tuesday's multi-homer effort.