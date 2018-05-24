Astros' Josh Reddick: Hopeful to return in minimum time

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that he's hopeful Reddick (lower leg) will be ready to come off the 10-day disabled list when first eligible May 31, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports. "He's doing fine. He just needs a few more days to get over the same irritation that he's had," Hinch said of Reddick. "[His leg is] extremely sore and he needs some medical attention. He needs some time off, and we're not going to play with a short roster."

Reddick has been dealing with an infection above his left knee since last weekend. After Reddick reported soreness while playing through the infection Sunday, the Astros hoped a few days off would remedy the issue, but the team didn't notice enough improvement in the outfielder's condition to justify keeping him on the active roster. Reddick will likely continue to receive treatment over the next few days, but the Astros might not have a solid idea on his return date from the DL until he resumes baseball activities. While Reddick is sidelined, Tony Kemp, who has started six straight games and has slashed .400/.474/.467 over that stretch, stands to benefit the most.