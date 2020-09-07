site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Josh Reddick: In lineup as designated hitter
Reddick (elbow) will bat second Monday against Oakland but will be limited to designated hitter duty, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Reddick left Sunday's game against the Angels with a bruised elbow, but he won't wind up missing any games. Kyle Tucker will slide over to right field, with Michael Brantley starting in left.
