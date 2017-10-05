Astros' Josh Reddick: In Thursday's lineup
Reddick (back) is in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against Boston on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Reddick returns to the field for the first time since Sept. 24, and will be hitting out of the sixth spot while manning right field for Game 1 against Chris Sale and the Red Sox. The outfielder has been dealing with back pain ever since exiting a contest Sept. 22, but appears to be near full health as Houston gears up for its playoff run.
