Astros' Josh Reddick: In Wednesday's lineup
Reddick (hand) is in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Marlins, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
Reddick left Monday's exhibition contest after being hit by a pitch on his hand, but he was diagnosed with only a bruise, and will return to action two days later. Reddick will man right field and hit seventh for the Astros on Wednesday.
