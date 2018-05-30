Astros' Josh Reddick: Increasing baseball activities

Reddick (lower leg) is slowly beginning to participate in more baseball activities, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Reddick is making steps towards a recovery, although it remains unclear whether he'll need a minor-league rehab assignment prior to coming off the disabled list. It's already been established that he'll need more than the minimum stay on the DL.

