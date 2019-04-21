Astros' Josh Reddick: Knocks three hits

Reddick went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Texas.

Reddick has enjoyed a strong start to his 2019 campaign, slashing .339/.381/.458 in 63 plate appearances. However, he has just three extra-base hits and three RBI so far.

