Astros' Josh Reddick: Leaves yard in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reddick went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two more runs scored during Thursday's victory against the Rangers.
Reddick cranked his fourth homer of the year, this time a two-run shot against Rafael Montero in the ninth inning. Overall this season, Reddick has compiled a .243/.315/.384 batting line.
