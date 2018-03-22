Astros' Josh Reddick: Lumbers up against lefties
Reddick went 3-for-3, including a home run and a triple off Washington left-hander Gio Gonzalez, in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
Reddick was considered a platoon outfielder when he joined the Astros due to his career .218 batting average against left-handers, but hit .315 against southpaws in 2017. That resurgence has continued into spring training. Reddick's gone 6-for-11 with all four of his extra-base hits against lefties. He'll be the primary right fielder in 2018 and should approach 500 plate appearances.
