Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Reddick launched his first homer of the season and ignited a three-run, ninth-inning rally. He's hit safely in six of eight games with five extra-base hits. For now, he's done enough to hold onto the starting right field job, but prospect Kyle Tucker looms as a potential replacement should Reddick hit a slump.