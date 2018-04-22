Astros' Josh Reddick: Mashes second granny

Reddick went 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the White Sox.

Reddick blasted his second grand slam of the season in what was his second game with multiple homers. Considered a platoon player before the start of the season, Reddick has played 18 of Houston's 22 games while his competitors for at-bats in the outfield, Jake Marisnick and Derek Fisher, have hit poorly to open the season. That has led to more starts for Reddick, who has gotten the majority of his plate appearances while batting fourth or fifth in the order, spots where RBI opportunities are plentiful. He hasn't taken advantage of his spot in the order, batting just .200 with men on base and .125 with men in scoring position, but has done enough to rank third on the team and 16th in MLB with 15 RBI.