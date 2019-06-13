Astros' Josh Reddick: Moves to leadoff

Reddick went hitless in six at-bats as the leadoff hitter in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

This was the second straight game that Reddick batted atop the order, and he's failed to reach base safely in 11 plate appearances. He's taking over for Derek Fisher, who had filled the leadoff role until he got squeezed from the lineup after the Astros called up prospect Yordan Alvarez. Reddick is batting .138 (4-for-29) with a .188 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot this season. At some point, George Springer (hamstring) will resume the role.