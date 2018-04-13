Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in Friday's lineup

Reddick is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Texas, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick will head to the bench for the series opener as George Springer gets the start in right against southpaw Cole Hamels. With left-hander Mike Minor on tap for Saturday's affair, Reddick may be used as a reserve for that game as well. Over 10 appearances this season, the outfielder is hitting .323/.462/.613 with three home runs and seven RBI.