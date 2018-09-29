Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in Game 2 lineup vs. Orioles

Reddick will not be in the lineup in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore after starting the first game in right field, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will bat third during the matinee. In the second of two games Saturday, Kyle Tucker will draw a start in right field and bat ninth.

More News
Our Latest Stories