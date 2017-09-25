Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in lineup Monday
Reddick is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.
Reddick will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Sunday's loss. He missed Saturday's contest with a sore back, so the Astros are likely playing it safe with him seeing as they already locked up the division. Derek Fisher will start in his place in right field.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...