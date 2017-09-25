Play

Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in lineup Monday

Reddick is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.

Reddick will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Sunday's loss. He missed Saturday's contest with a sore back, so the Astros are likely playing it safe with him seeing as they already locked up the division. Derek Fisher will start in his place in right field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast