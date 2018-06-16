Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in lineup Saturday

Reddick will hit the bench Saturday against lefty Danny Duffy and the Royals.

Reddick is 8-for-22 over his last five games, but he'll take a seat Saturday, with George Springer sliding over to right field and Jake Marisnick starting in center. Reddick's numbers have taken a step back across the board so far this season, as he's hitting a mediocre .241/.333/.389 through 50 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories