Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in lineup vs. lefty

Reddick is out of the lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will hit the bench with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill for Boston. Manager A.J. Hinch will trot out an outfield of Tony Kemp, Jake Marisnick and George Springer.

