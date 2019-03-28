Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in Opening Day lineup

Reddick is not in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick dealt with some back stiffness earlier in the week but was able to return for Tuesday's exhibition finale against the Pirates, suggesting his absence has more to do with his unfavorable matchup against Tampa Bay's starter, lefty Blake Snell. George Springer will cover right field in his absence, allowing Jake Marisnick to pick up a start in center field.