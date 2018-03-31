Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in Saturday's lineup

Reddick is not a fixture in the Astros' starting nine for Saturday's game against Texas, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Reddick will get the day off with left-hander Matt Moore taking the hill, while Marwin Gonzalez earns a start in left field. During the first two games of the regular season, Reddick has gone 0-for-7 with one walk and a pair of strikeouts.