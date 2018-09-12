Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Reddick is out of the starting lineup versus the Tigers on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will head to the bench with left-hander Daniel Norris on the hill for Detroit. Manager A.J. Hinch will trot out an outfield of Marwin Gonzalez, Jake Marisnick and George Springer for the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories