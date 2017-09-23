Play

Astros' Josh Reddick: Not playing Saturday

Reddick (back) will not play Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This should have been expected given that Reddick exited Friday's game with what manager A.J. Hinch described as "a little bit of back pain." Hinch indicated Reddick was going to have a scheduled day off Saturday and downplayed the injury. The Astros will evaluate him Saturday to determine the next step.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast