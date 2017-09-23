Astros' Josh Reddick: Not playing Saturday
Reddick (back) will not play Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This should have been expected given that Reddick exited Friday's game with what manager A.J. Hinch described as "a little bit of back pain." Hinch indicated Reddick was going to have a scheduled day off Saturday and downplayed the injury. The Astros will evaluate him Saturday to determine the next step.
