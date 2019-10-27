Astros' Josh Reddick: Not starting again

Reddick is not in the lineup for a second consecutive game as the Astros take on the Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series on Sunday night, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will sit once again as the veteran right fielder has struggled mightily in this series, going 1-for-9 in the first three games. The Astros will instead go with Michael Brantley in right field and Yordan Alvarez in left.