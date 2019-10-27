Astros' Josh Reddick: Not starting again
Reddick is not in the lineup for a second consecutive game as the Astros take on the Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series on Sunday night, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reddick will sit once again as the veteran right fielder has struggled mightily in this series, going 1-for-9 in the first three games. The Astros will instead go with Michael Brantley in right field and Yordan Alvarez in left.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...