Astros' Josh Reddick: Not starting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reddick isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Reddick won't start in the first game of the twin bill, but he should be available for the nightcap. Kyle Tucker will shift to right field in his absence.
