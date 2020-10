Reddick isn't in the lineup for Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick went 1-for-7 with two runs during the first two games of the series, and he'll take a seat for Game 3 with southpaw Jesus Luzardo starting for the Athletics. Kyle Tucker will start in right field with Aledmys Diaz serving as the designated hitter.