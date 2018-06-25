Astros' Josh Reddick: Not starting Monday
Reddick is not starting Monday against the Blue Jays.
Reddick continues to sit frequently against lefties and will do so Monday against J.A. Happ. George Springer gets the start in right field, with Jake Marisnick playing center.
