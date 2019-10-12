Astros' Josh Reddick: Not starting Saturday

Reddick is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Reddick went 1-for-10 with one run over his four games played in the ALDS, and will now sit for the first game of the ALCS against Masahiro Tanaka. Kyle Tucker is starting in right field, batting eighth.

