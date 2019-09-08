Astros' Josh Reddick: Not starting Sunday

Reddick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick started the last four games and is 5-for-12 with two home runs, four runs scored and four RBI, but he'll take a seat for the series finale. George Springer (concussion) will start in right field while Jake Marisnick takes over in center.

