Astros' Josh Reddick: On bench for Game 4

Reddick is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Nationals on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 32-year-old sits for the first time this series after going 1-for-9 over the first three games. George Springer will shift to right field in Reddick's absence, with Jake Marisnick starting in center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories