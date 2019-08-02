Astros' Josh Reddick: On bench versus lefty

Reddick is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick has a .391 OPS in his last seven games and will take a seat with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for Seattle. Jake Marisnick enters the lineup in center field, pushing George Spring to right.

