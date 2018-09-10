Astros' Josh Reddick: On bench vs. southpaw

Reddick is not in the lineup Monday against the Tigers.

As per usual, Reddick will retreat to the bench with a left-handed starter (Francisco Liriano) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his absence, the Astros will go with Marwin Gonzalez, Jake Marisnick and George Springer from left to right in the outfield.

