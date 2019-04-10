Astros' Josh Reddick: Out against lefty

Reddick is on the bench Wednesday against southpaw James Paxton and the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick isn't quite in a strict platoon, but he's sat against three of the four lefties the Astros have faced so far this season. George Springer slides over to right field as usual, with Jake Marisnick entering the lineup in center.

