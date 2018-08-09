Astros' Josh Reddick: Out against southpaw

Reddick is not in the lineup against Seattle on Thursday, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Reddick will retreat to the bench with left-hander James Paxton on the mound for the Mariners. In his place, Marwin Gonzalez will receive a start in the outfield while J.D. Davis and Tyler White make up the corner infield spots during Thursday's series opener.

