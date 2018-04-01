Astros' Josh Reddick: Out for second straight game

Reddick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick is sitting out for the second straight day with the Rangers bringing back-to-back lefties to the hill. Right-hander Chris Tillman is slated to start for the Orioles on Monday when the Rangers open a three-game set with Baltimore, so expect Reddick to check back into the corner outfield for that contest, likely resulting in Derek Fisher hitting the bench.