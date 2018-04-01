Astros' Josh Reddick: Out for second straight game
Reddick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Reddick is sitting out for the second straight day with the Rangers bringing back-to-back lefties to the hill. Right-hander Chris Tillman is slated to start for the Orioles on Monday when the Rangers open a three-game set with Baltimore, so expect Reddick to check back into the corner outfield for that contest, likely resulting in Derek Fisher hitting the bench.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...